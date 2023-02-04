Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on March 7th

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.358 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.20. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 26,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

