Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.20. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.73.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,972,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,245,000 after buying an additional 431,945 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,692,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after buying an additional 229,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.