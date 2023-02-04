MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $21.04 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($20.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04), Briefing.com reports. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 889.79%. The company had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.41) EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 2.5 %

MSTR opened at $284.76 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $522.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.19 and a 200-day moving average of $227.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading

