MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 507,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 2,255,150 shares.The stock last traded at $3.09 and had previously closed at $2.94.

MicroVision Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Institutional Trading of MicroVision

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 173.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 478,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 145.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 82.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 83.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares during the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

Featured Stories

