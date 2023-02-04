Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 99,800 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 99,800 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.41. The company has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.97.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

