Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,084,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 128,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $4,337,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,134,728 shares in the company, valued at $342,857,848.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 513,700 shares of company stock worth $17,504,906 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

