Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,803,000 after purchasing an additional 691,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,071 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,880,000 after purchasing an additional 341,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 190,650 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TRI opened at $119.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $121.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.