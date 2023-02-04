Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yum China by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after acquiring an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,042,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,664,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 304,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,263,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,285,000 after buying an additional 76,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.40. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,569 shares of company stock worth $350,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

