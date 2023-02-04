Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 36.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,474,000 after acquiring an additional 681,083 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 46.6% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 218,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 45.2% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OGN opened at $29.76 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

