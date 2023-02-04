Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,305 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,880 shares of company stock worth $9,987,833 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 267.14 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Stories

