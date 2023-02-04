Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.73 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

