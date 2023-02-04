Morgan Stanley Lowers Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $29.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CADE has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

