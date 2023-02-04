Morgan Stanley Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $55.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.87.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $11,191,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,637,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,961,556.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 487,286 shares of company stock worth $28,766,135 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.