Morgan Stanley Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $96.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.89.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

