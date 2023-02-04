MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $532.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI opened at $567.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $494.20 and a 200-day moving average of $471.42. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

