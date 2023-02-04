MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $580.00 to $585.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MSCI traded as high as $566.00 and last traded at $561.90, with a volume of 3789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $554.52.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 22.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 412.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 65.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 9.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.42.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

