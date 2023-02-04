MTU Aero Engines AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for MTU Aero Engines in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.29. The consensus estimate for MTU Aero Engines’ current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MTU Aero Engines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTUAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($252.17) to €240.00 ($260.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($260.87) to €275.00 ($298.91) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.75.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $123.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $127.36.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

