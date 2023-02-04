Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $270.50, but opened at $258.00. Murphy USA shares last traded at $257.02, with a volume of 61,332 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 87.00% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

