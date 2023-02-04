N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Insider David Alliance of Manchester Purchases 750,000 Shares

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) insider David Alliance of Manchester acquired 750,000 shares of N Brown Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £292,500 ($361,244.91).

David Alliance of Manchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, David Alliance of Manchester bought 315,000 shares of N Brown Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £94,500 ($116,709.89).

On Thursday, January 19th, David Alliance of Manchester purchased 300,000 shares of N Brown Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £90,000 ($111,152.28).

On Tuesday, January 17th, David Alliance of Manchester acquired 100,000 shares of N Brown Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,050.76).

On Thursday, January 12th, David Alliance of Manchester purchased 2,170,000 shares of N Brown Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of £564,200 ($696,801.28).

LON:BWNG opened at GBX 41.40 ($0.51) on Friday. N Brown Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18.75 ($0.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 41.70 ($0.52). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of £190.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,380.00.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

