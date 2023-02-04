Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $2,049,169.76 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $2,049,169.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 19,326 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $844,159.68.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,273 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $94,465.88.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,644 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,120.20.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $36,453.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $18,146.70.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

