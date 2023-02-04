Neil Murphy Purchases 12,873 Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) insider Neil Murphy bought 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £50,719.62 ($62,640.01).

Neil Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

On Friday, January 6th, Neil Murphy purchased 6,531 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,883.11 ($30,731.27).

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

BYIT stock opened at GBX 426.60 ($5.27) on Friday. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 355.60 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 512 ($6.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 399.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 413.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2,844.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bytes Technology Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on BYIT. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.18) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.90) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.