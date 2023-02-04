Neil Murphy Purchases 12,873 Shares of Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) insider Neil Murphy bought 12,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £50,719.62 ($62,640.01).
Neil Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 6th, Neil Murphy purchased 6,531 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,883.11 ($30,731.27).
BYIT stock opened at GBX 426.60 ($5.27) on Friday. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 355.60 ($4.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 512 ($6.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 399.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 413.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2,844.00.
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
