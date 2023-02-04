New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 23650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.78 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

NJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. State Street Corp boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,205,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,082,000 after buying an additional 2,084,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 260,564 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 978,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,567,000 after purchasing an additional 183,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Read More

