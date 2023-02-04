New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 286,580 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,580 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.37% of GFL Environmental worth $31,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Bank of America raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 1.4 %

GFL stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

