New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 200,689 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $34,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.2 %

WY stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

