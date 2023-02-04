New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 956,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $32,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Smartsheet by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Smartsheet by 133,149.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 529,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 528,603 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,623 shares of company stock worth $338,537. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

