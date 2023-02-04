New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,959 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $26,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WEC opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.