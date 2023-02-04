New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.83 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $28,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,995,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,953,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $700.00.

TDG opened at $713.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $733.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

