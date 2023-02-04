New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.10 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $29,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,540 shares of company stock worth $13,604,923. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

Shares of NBIX opened at $110.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.04 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

