New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.38 Million Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $29,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.93.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

