New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $31.84 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $31,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

