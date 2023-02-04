New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $32.74 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $32,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.70 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.49 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.76. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

