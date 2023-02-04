New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 617 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $31,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $235,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,969 shares of company stock worth $3,261,890 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $323.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.46. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.67 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

