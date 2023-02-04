New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 7,643 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.89% of iRhythm Technologies worth $33,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after buying an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 120,371 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 99,182 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.78.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

