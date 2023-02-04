New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Nordson worth $32,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,822,000 after buying an additional 121,864 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 52.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $248.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.04 and a 200 day moving average of $230.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

