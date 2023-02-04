New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,363 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of IDEX worth $27,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in IDEX by 23.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $229.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.55.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

