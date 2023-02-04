New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,983 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 798,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $28,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE HMN opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.41. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $131,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $131,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,458.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,038 shares of company stock worth $403,778. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

