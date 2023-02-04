New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,019 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $30,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.