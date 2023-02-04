New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,204 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $27,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.5 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

