New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,557 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $34,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.2 %

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

NYSE LH opened at $249.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $290.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.44 and its 200 day moving average is $235.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.