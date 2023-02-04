New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $32.21 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,801,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,213,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Warner Bros. Discovery as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

