New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $33,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average is $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $149.80.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

