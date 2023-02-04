New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,804 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Ferrari worth $31,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,364 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter worth approximately $117,075,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after acquiring an additional 336,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 1,151.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,532,000 after purchasing an additional 278,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Ferrari by 39.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 697,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,459 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.06.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $260.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.47. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $270.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.