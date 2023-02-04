Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $16.12 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

