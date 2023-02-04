Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Newmont were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $49.85 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

