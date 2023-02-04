NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 45.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NICE by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $220.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $201.22. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $274.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $554.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.49 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

NICE Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.