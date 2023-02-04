Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,566 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE FR opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About First Industrial Realty Trust

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.