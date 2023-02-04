Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,636 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 240.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 7.8 %

MTCH opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.