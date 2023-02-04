NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NiSource were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in NiSource by 16,086.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 1,654.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,120 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in NiSource by 388.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,797,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,058 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

