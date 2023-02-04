Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN opened at $248.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

