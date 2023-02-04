NOV (NOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 775.93 and a beta of 1.88. NOV has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth $911,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NOV by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NOV by 24.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

